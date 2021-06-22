Sophie Monk is the new host and vows that it won't disappoint. Nine

In the show, a group of "Beauties" (attractive and outgoing women who don't have much in the way of book smarts) are partnered with "Geeks" (typically shy and awkward but intelligent men) and compete in various challenges in a bid to see if opposites really attract.

The Geeks also undergo makeovers and the reactions in the trailer prove some have the ultimate geek to chic transformation.

On top of that, expect some romance to go down.

"Hands down the best date I've ever been on," one Beauty muses in a clip.

"I haven't ever met anyone like you," another Beauty confesses in a snippet from a date.

We also caught our first glimpse of the Beauties and Geeks competing. Nine

Reality stars from all walks of Aussie TV have also expressed their excitement at the return of Beauty and the Geek.

"Can’t wait!" exclaimed season five Bachelor Matty 'J' Johnson.

"Looks really fun and super sweet," mused Celebrity Apprentice star Michelle Bridges.

Meanwhile House Rules judge Kyly Clarke exclaimed on Sophie Monk's post: "I think I have replayed that last 10secs about 20 times already. Laughing so hard !!! Your reaction Soph was perfection."

This story was originally published on our sister site, WHO.