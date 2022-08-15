Karly called out to her fans across the world and acknowledged those who watched the show from some interesting locations.

“If you watched from your living room, from a mine site; from bed eating snacks, watching it back on catch up, from hospital, from jail ( haha true story), THANK YOU,” she wrote.

“The outpouring [of] love and support WORLDWIDE is crazy to me, I’ll never be able to wrap my head around it.”

Aaron and Karly won Beauty and the Geek 2022 Nine

From the very first episode Karly knew Aaron would be ‘her’ geek and it was delightful to watch their friendship blossom over the season. When they took home the $100,000 prize at the end of the competition it felt well deserved.

After Micheal and Tara revealed their relationship was still going strong on Instagram, Aaron posted a cheeky update about Karly and his ‘relationship’.

“So an update on Karly and I: Still just friends,” the train enthusiast wrote.

“But on a serious note we are and will continue to be super super close.”

It appears that the cast have become good friends following filming. Michael and Tara previously told New Idea they had moved in with geeks Sam and Alex.

Karly also shared her love for the rest of the beauties and geeks.

“I love you all so much. Thank you for seeing us, believing in us, and most importantly recognising us and the immense growth in us both. It’s you guys that truly made this happen; you guys are my family, @batg FOREVER.”

WATCH BELOW: Aaron's makeover is debuted on Beauty and the Geek