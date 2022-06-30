"I've never felt so passionate about a reality show and I'm so excited for the new season to start." Nine Network

"I've never felt so passionate about a reality show and I'm so excited for the new season to start,” she told Nine.

“This is like no other show I've ever seen, and I love being a part of it. Not only does it make you laugh your arse off, it will also make you cry.”

RELATED: Which Beauty and the Geek couples are still together?

She promised that Aussies will fall in love with the new cast – whose identities haven’t been revealed just yet, though we got glimpses of them in the trailer – and says the geeks are downright “adorable”.

A professional mermaid is among the beauties this year. Nine Network

And she doubled down on the romance that was hinted at in the trailer, adding: “Trust me, there are some major sparks flying around this season. It will be the sweetest thing you'll ever see."

While we don’t know exactly who has been cast in the new season, there are a few hints floating around that will help narrow things down.

READ NEXT: Is this Beauty & the Geek contestant actually an actor?

According to Nine, the geeks are made up of Harry Potter superfans, crypto traders and trainspotters, while the beauties include dancers and… a professional mermaid. Yes, that’s a real thing.

WATCH: Beauty and the Geek's Lachlan & Keira speak with TV WEEK on the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards Red Carpet

Last year’s winners Lachlan Mansell and Kiera Johnstone revealed at the TV WEEK Logie awards that even if the new contestants don’t find love on the show, there will be plenty of opportunities for them after it airs.

“I have been inundated [with dates], I’ve got lots of girls sliding into my DMs. I’ve been on quite a few dates which has been really good, so just having fun,” Lachy told TV WEEK.

Bring on the new season!

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.