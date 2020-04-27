Kate Middleton has once again rocked the boat with fellow royal family members Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Getty

Eugenie and Beatrice are said to be fed up with all the special treatment they feel Kate has received over the years from their grandmother. And as the world continues to deal with the pandemic, the sisters are said to be even more bitter towards Kate than ever before.

According to royal experts, Bea and Eugenie are disappointed that they have not been given the opportunity to take on more responsibility from Her Majesty – who has instead called upon Kate and her husband Prince William to lead the country.

“I’m sure Bea and Eugenie are jealous of Kate and would love to be able to perform just a 10th of her royal duties,” royal biographer Phil Dampier says.

“They would gladly step up and do some royal jobs if they were allowed.”

It’s understood Bea and Eugenie have always had a somewhat strained relationship with Kate.

“They hate that she is the popular one and that she can do no wrong in the Queen’s eyes and that she’s loved by the UK people,” a palace insider reveals.

“They think she’s not a proper princess like they are. She married into the royal family – whereas Bea and Eugenie were born into it and they believe should have more rights and be more respected than Kate.”

Meanwhile, Kate is said to be feeling under attack and betrayed by the sisters, with Eugenie publicly throwing her support behind Harry and Meghan. While the 30-year-old princess has shared two tributes to the Sussexes on Instagram, she is yet to show the same support for Kate.

“She feels very much ignored by Bea and Eugenie, who constantly ignore her in public. She finds it very upsetting. But the truth is that Bea and Eugenie have always felt incredibly bitter towards Kate,” a royal insider adds.

The York sisters are said to have taken particular offence when Kate joined the Queen on solo engagements during her Diamond Jubilee.

“They felt snubbed,” royals expert Catherine Ostler told Mail Online in 2016.

Another royals expert, Ashley Pearson, also noted how much “support” Kate was given from the outset.

“From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the royal family, which was really instructed by the Queen,” she explained.

Indeed, other sources say the Queen admires Kate and holds her in high regard.

“The Queen is a fan,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Kate is said to be feeling under attack and betrayed by the sisters, with Eugenie publicly throwing her support behind Harry and Meghan. Getty

“Kate is unflappable. Her mantra is very like the Queen’s ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach in life, and she has the added benefit of making the royal family seem almost normal and in touch.”

News of a rift between the three royal women comes as palace sources reveal how Kate’s currently undergoing ‘emergency Queen training’ with the Queen’s most senior aides and that details about a $1 billion practice coronation ceremony being planned for July have been revealed.

“Plans are now underway for Kate and William’s coronation ceremony and the Queen has instructed that money be no object and they throw on the most lavish and grand ceremony the world has ever seen to boost public spirits and confidence in the monarchy given the disastrous few months they’ve endured,” the source reveals, adding Kate is worried Bea and Eugenie may boycott the huge event in an act of revenge.

“While such a ceremony usually takes over a year of preparations, Queen Elizabeth wants it to be held late [UK] summer this year in Westminster Abbey with a royal procession and a week of celebrations to welcome Queen Kate and King William to the throne and re-install faith and hope for the future of the monarchy.”

