This marks the first time the original movie has been available to fans for over five decades, with the exception of low-quality VHS versions and bootlegs.

With some help from New Zealand film director and screenwriter Peter Jackson, a restored version of The Beatles' 1970 film, Let It Be, will be available on streaming from May 8, 2024.

The documentary was originally released in May 1970, in the midst of the group's tumultuous breakup. Fans remember the documentary as a historical document, despite being often dismissed.

At the time, the film was perceived with a sombre tone - Jackson even told USA TODAY in 2021 that it is "forever tainted by the fact The Beatles were breaking up when it came out."

The director of the original film, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, recently reflected on the film's initial perception, assuring that the restored version will be seen in a new light.

"People went to see Let It Be with sadness in their hearts, thinking, 'I'll never see The Beatles together again, I will never have that joy again,' and it very much darkened the perception of the film," he said.

"But, in fact, how often do you get to see artists of this stature working together to make what they hear in their heads into songs?"