Social media has raised yet another revolutionary recipe to virality. Unique flavour combinations and cooking methods (we're looking at you, cottage cheese ice cream) have taken the Internet by storm - and this take on sushi has left many intrigued.
Sushi is traditionally best served at room temperature. When visiting your local shop, however, you will often find them cold. On the other hand, this at-home interpretation requires the rolls to be warm and crispy.
WATCH: Baked salmon sushi cups recipe. Article continues after video.
Attaining virality due to their quick prep and cook time, sushi is reinvented into a convenient crispy 'muffin' of sorts.
Better yet, you don't have to be an expert to get this one right. Assembly is made easy in a muffin tray!
Popular food creator, Nicole Keshishian Modic (@kalejunkie) shared her take on the meal to her Instagram page. We break down the recipe below.
Instagram/@kalejunkie
Ingredients
1 piece of salmon, skin removed and cubed
1 cup of rice, cooked
2 tbsps soy sauce
2 tbsps kewpie mayo
1 tsp rice vinegar
Pinch of salt
1 tbsp sesame seed oil
10 nori squares
Sesame seeds, to garnish
Green onions, to garnish
Method
1. Preheat oven to 200. Add salmon to a bowl and season with mayonnaise, soy sauce, sesame seed oil, and salt. Incorporate well.
2. In a separate bowl, add the rice and vinegar to mix. Place your nori sheets in your muffin tray. Then, add about 2-3 tablespoons of the rice mixture to the opening, pressing firmly. Top each cup with the salmon mix.
3. Bake the cups for 15 minutes, or until the salmon reaches your preferred level of cooking. Add garnishes and enjoy!