Method

1. Invert base of a 22cm round springform pan (base measures 21cm). Grease and line base and side with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edge of pan.

2. Process biscuits in a food processor until finely crushed. Add coconut and butter. Process until combined. Press firmly over base and up side of pan. Place on an oven tray. Refrigerate.

3. To make filling, place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on

High (100%), stirring every 15 seconds, for 40 to 50 seconds, or until melted. Remove. Cool for 5 minutes.

4. Process cream cheeses, sugar and vanilla in same clean food processor until smooth. Add sour cream and melted chocolate. Process until combined. Add eggs all at once. Process until combined, stopping occasionally to scrape down side of processor. Pour into biscuit crust.

5. Cook in a slow oven (150C) for about 50 minutes, or until filling is just set in the centre. Don’t over-cook. It should still have a slight wobble. Turn off oven. Cool in oven with door ajar for 1 hour. Remove. Cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for 4 hours, or overnight until firm.

6. To make Caramilk cream, place chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Heat cream in a small saucepan until hot. Pour over chocolate. Stir until melted and smooth. Cool. Refrigerate for about 3 hours, or until cold. Beat with an electric mixer until soft peaks form.

7. Remove side of pan. Transfer cheesecake to large plate. Dollop Caramilk cream over top. Sprinkle with chocolate curls.

TIP: When cooked, the centre of cheesecake will appear wobbly but will set once cooled and refrigerated. Cheesecake can be made up to two days ahead. Store, covered, in fridge.