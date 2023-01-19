The best laptop sales on offer to save big on back to school

HP

Super lightweight with a high-performing AMD processing to be able to save all of the pictures and documents they may need to. It also has a long lasting battery life which is great for forgetful kids who may leave chargers at home!

Lenovo

This laptop gives you the benefits of tablets with the convenience of a laptop with its two-in-one configuration. It has a 2.8 GHz dual-core processor which means it can run multiple tasks at once without slowing down.

Lenovo

Powerful and durable the ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 Intel laptop has a massive memory of 24GB which keeps it fast to use. It also weighs only 1.7 kg, making it perfect for on the go.

Lenovo

Made to work your way the Yoga Duet laptop is a mix of computer and tablet. With touch screens, AI features and high quality display and colour accuracy it makes the perfect school laptop.

Kogan

A touch screen laptop with a major storage capacity of 128 GB and Windows operating system, this laptop is easy to use and fool proof for school goers.

Microsoft

Sleek, light and easy to use this laptop from Microsoft has all-day battery a touch screen display and 64 GB internal storage.

Acer

High performance for a low price, the Acer Apire 3 laptop has up to 16 GB of memory and full HD displays (with Acer BlueLightShield to protect eyes).

WATCH: Mum's life organising app for back-to-school