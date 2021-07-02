Pascal and Jodi shared their joyous news with followers. Instagram

He then added: “Cannot wait for this next stage of our lives raising this little dude with none other than my partner in mischief, the ice queen and most caring woman in the world @jodz817 .

“Strap in ya little rascal, you’re in for a wild ride. Peace ✌️ PacDaddy2021 #IYKYK P.S. Also who knew you could create your own cartoon characters. Amazing present idea 🎁 names and all!”

The announcement was flooded with congratulations including a message from Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis.

“You’re going to be an incredible dad Pas!!!! So excited for you xxxx,” she penned.

Fellow Bachelorette star Sam Vescio wrote “Looking forward to meeting the little dude!” before Married At First Sight’s Liam Cooper added: “Pacdaddy 👏😂 congrats again man! All the best to the both of you ❤️.”

Pascal was on of last season's more controversial contestants. Ten

Fans may recall Bachelorettes Elly and Becky confronted Pascal after several contestants claimed he had criticised their looks, didn’t even know how to pronounce Elly’s name properly and had expressed concern that both women were openly kissing several of their suitors.

When Elly and Becky were told the claims, they immediately confronted Pascal and asked him to leave the mansion. He then departed in a tense send-off, with no rose ceremony held that evening.

Not impressed. Ten

Following the scenes going to air Pascal took to Instagram in an impassioned video, defending his actions.

“I feel like I need to defend my position,” Pascal explained.

“The way that I’m going to get portrayed on national television is not who I am as a person. It’s pretty sh*t, but it’s my side of the story.”

He described Elly and Becky as “fun, beautiful girls” who are “wholesome, good to be around and good value, which is why I was so upset and so angry when I got portrayed in this way and that I’d said all these things that just simply wasn’t the truth.”

WATCH the clip below.