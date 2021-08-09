Paddy shared an alarming clip from what appears to be an ambulance. Instagram

He then shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed giving thumbs up along with the message: “Appreciate the messages guys. I'm doing okay, just lost a fair bit of blood and have broken ribs. Lucky to still be here.”

The reality star is recovering in hospital. Instagram

Per Adelaide Now, the incident which led to Paddy’s hospitalisation occurred at “a private function of 30 people at the Beafield Rd studio shortly before 1.30am on Sunday”.

It is believed Paddy stepped in when an altercation broke out between a man and woman leading to the reality star being stabbed in the back.

According to the publication a 23-year-old was arrested and charged over the incident.

Paddy rose to fame on The Bachelorette. Ten

Personal trainer Paddy found fame as a larrikin on Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018 before causing chaos on season two of Bachelor in Paradise.

In Paradise, the controversial reality star was embroiled in a heated clash with love interest Alisha Aitken Radburn after their romance went awry.

Paddy then came under fire after he made controversial remarks about same-sex couple on the island, Brooke Blurton and Alex Nation.

He also made headlines the year prior after joking that he had more of a connection with The Bachelorette mansion’s alpacas than he did with leading lady Ali.