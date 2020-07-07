Matt appeared on Love Island season two. Instagram

With Bachelor In Paradise being filmed late last year, we can only assume Keira doesn’t find her match made in paradise.

Fresh from her split from Jarrod Woodgate who she fell for in the first season of Bachelor In Paradise, Keira is back to “find her fairy tale”.

Keira says she’s back to “take my pick of all the men”.

However, from the latest show teaser it appears Keira’s reign in paradise may not sit well with some of the other women.

“If I were her I wouldn’t mess with me,” she warns, “I’m not just the queen babes, I run this sh*t.”

The reality star never fails to bring a little drama. Channel Ten

Keira’s new man, Matt, found fame on Love Island season two where he famously coupled up with Cartier Surjan.

The couple remained together briefly after the show, making an appearance at the 2019 ARIA Awards red carpet before announcing their split the very next day.

Matt and Cartier walked the ARIA's red carpet together. Instagram

It didn’t appear to be a mutual decision, with Matt revealing via Instagram it was Cartier who called off the romance.

“Hi Guys! Moving forward I would just like to let you all know that Cartier has decided that the two of us are better off suited as friends, I respect Cartier & her decision,” he wrote.