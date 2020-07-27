Bachelor in Paradise's Alisha (left) and Keira (right) are at each other's throats. Channel Ten/ Instagram

Alisha believes Keira gave her the cold shoulder due to social media posts with Jarrod.

“I can’t hold that against her. If someone was besties with my ex, I wouldn’t be the biggest fan either.”

Both Keira and Alisha are back looking for love in Paradise after taking part in seasons one and two respectively.

Keira struck up an ill-fated romance in Fiji after he had been brutally dumped for Stu Laundy by Sophie Monk on The Bachelorette in 2017.

Jarrod and Keira dated on and off after meeting in season one before calling it quits for good last year. Channel Ten

Their tumultuous relationship played out in the headlines as the pair broke up repeatedly and slammed each other in interviews before going their separate ways for good last year.

Jarrod has since moved on with Sam Royce from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor.

Meanwhile, Alisha has also endured her fair share of rocky romance thanks to her time in Paradise.

In season two she had a brief – but heated – fling with Paddy Colliar before it went down in flames after a fierce argument.

Alisha's romance with Jules failed after her last stint in Paradise. Channel Ten

She then embarked on a romantic journey with Jules Bourne who was unable to commit to her fully.

In an iconic moment, Alisha refused to let Jules continue with one foot in the relationship and told him in no uncertain terms she was refusing to move forward under his “umbrella of ambiguity”.

