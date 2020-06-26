Expect surprises, betrayal and plenty of romance. Channel 10

Abbie Chatfield, Jamie Doran, Ciarran Stott, Timm Hanly and Brittany Hockley were the first unlucky-in-love ex Bachelors and Bachelorettes announced back in March.

Recently it was also confirmed Cassandra Momone, Helena Sauzier, Brittney Weldon and Mary Viturino would join them in paradise.

We’ve already seen from the juicy first teasers there will be A LOT of drama to come, as well love and even THREE engagements!

“It’s a feeling I haven’t ever felt with someone before,” a male voice says as he places a diamond band on one lucky lady’s finger, to which she responds, “I’ve fallen more and more in love with you every single day”.

Abbie has her sights firmly set on Ciarran. Channel 10

Meanwhile, it appears much-loved heartthrob Ciarran Stott is causing trouble at a tense dinner party that ends in a shock walkout.

The cheeky 25-year-old recently revealed he gets up to no good in paradise.

"I think I'll go from the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia so that won't be good," he told Manchester Evening News.

Ciarran meanwhile has his sights on, well, every one. Instagram

He goes on to say he made the most of being surrounded by gorgeous women, a little too much it sounds.

"It's called Bachelor in Paradise but I went on and it was like Ciarran in Paradise! Every girl took me on a date and I was absolutely loving it.”