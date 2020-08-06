Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn are one of the strongest couples in Paradise. Channel Ten

The smitten stars fell head over heels for one another almost immediately after locking eyes in Paradise.

Despite the footage of the Paradise “proposal” being blurry, viewers are convinced it still looks like the couple.

Some fans have pointed out the red nail polish on the hand is similar to the hue that Alisha has worn in recent episodes.

Others have claimed the male figure’s suit looks suspiciously like one Glenn has been seen wearing.

According to Bachie Funny, the jacket seen in the blurred footage belongs to Glenn. Instagram

But it is Alisha’s ex, Jules Bourne, who has the most convincing evidence.



Jules briefly dated Alisha last year in Bachelor in Paradise and he is convinced that it is Alisha and Glenn in the promo.

“I’m kind of mad at Channel Ten because I feel like they’ve spoiled it already,” Jules previously told the So Dramatic podcast of the finale.

“Like in the promos that I’ve seen with the engagement ring on the finger - if that is not Glenn and Alisha proposing to each other, I will eat my hat.”

Alisha's ex, Jules Bourne, is convinced the hands are Alisha's. Channel Ten

Meanwhile, eagled-eyed viewers have previously spotted a detail that many may have missed at first glance.

While footage shows an unknown man slipping a ring on the finger of a mystery woman, fans have pointed out that it’s not actually the traditional engagement ring finger.

“The old ‘wrong finger’ trick,” commented one fan, while another questioned whether an engagement will occur in reality, writing. “With a ring on an index finger? Doubtful.”