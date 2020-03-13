Ciarran makes an impressive entrance to the villa. Channel 10

"Oi Abbie! I brought you some grapes!" he said to Abbie Chatfield in the clip.

Sitting next to Bachelor veteran Brittney Weldon, Abbie was flustered by the arrival.

Meanwhile, blonde beauty Helena's mouth hung open at the tatted-up spectacle while brunette bombshell Brittany said: "Oh my God!"

In the teaser, Ciarran was also seen kissing Jessica while sitting on a surfboard gliding across the water during a rainstorm.

"We had the most perfect kiss, in the most perfect setting," Jessica said in the voice over.

The cast list of Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 was leaked late last year, and prepare to see Bachie favourites from the past and present, after stars flew to Fiji late last year for filming.

Ciarran will also be joined by his ex-girlfriend Renee Barrett (from The Bachelor 2019).

Next up, Keira Maguire has also been tipped to return to Bachelor In Paradise for the second time. "I'll be appearing on another reality TV show and all I can say is that it'll be happening soon," the reality tv star told Daily Mail Australia on Saturday. Keira will be joined by her former co-star Kiki Morris (from Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor in 2016).

Abbie Chatfield and Brittney Weldon (from Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor in 2018 and Bachelor In Paradise 2019) are also confirmed.

Abbie will be seeing some of her former co-stars from Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor.

Helena Sauzier, Jessica Brody, Sogand Mohtat and Julia Hyde are appearing in Bachelor In Paradise.

A recent post to the Bachelor in Paradise Instagram account shows Timm Hanly, Abbie chatfield, Ciarran Stott, Brittany Hockley and Jamie Doran as cast members, with the promise of more "faves" to come.

"Crack open your coconuts, #BachelorInParadiseAU is back! Single-and-ready-to-mingle hopefuls from Bachelor seasons past Ciarran, Abbie, Timm, Britt and Jamie will be joined by more of your faves for some tropical strength drama, romance and, yep, love!" the image was captioned.

While an on-air date has yet to be confirmed, Channel Ten says the show is "coming soon".