Jimmy does not look impressed. Ten

And Jimmy doesn’t appear to shy away from confrontation.

“There will be turbulence,” Osher teases as ominous footage of a lightning strike flashes on screen.

We then cut to a very stern looking Jimmy who says: “Suddenly I have no idea who I can trust.”

“I don’t want to sit through another argument with you, I think it’s time you should go.”

Everyone is stunned by the blunt move. Ten

Jimmy can then be seen escorting the lady in question to a limo before closing the door on her and her Bachie journey. Yikes.

This doesn’t look to be the only drama due to unfold in the mansion as we’re then shown a montage of various ladies crying one claiming, “This is so hard” before another is seen saying, “I don’t even want to be here right now”.

There are plenty of shocks to come. Ten

While we’re completely invested in the chaos, we’re also in it to see if pilot Jimmy can find love.

Speaking to New Idea, the Bachelor revealed he most certainly did.

“I don’t use the L-bomb lightly – I have been in love twice before and I am happy to say that I’m in love now,” he confessed.

