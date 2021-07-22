From just one episode of The Bachelor, there's already a clear winner. Ten

So who's the one lucky lady that's captured everyone's attention?

That would be marketing manager Holly Kingston, who not only impressed viewers watching at home, but her Bachelor too.

The blonde beauty caught his attention from the moment she stepped on the red carpet, wearing a gorgeous, floor-length gown, and even managed to score an impromptu 'first date' with Jimmy.

Holly has everyone convinced that she'll end up with Jimmy by the end of the show. Ten

But it was her edit on the show that had everyone convinced she was the winner, with former Bachelor stars taking to Instagram to peg her as the winner.

"Calling it right here. In for the win," Chelsie McLeod, the winner from Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, wrote as she shared a clip of Holly's entrance.

"Winner winner chicken dinner," Megan Marx, who was on Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor, also said of Holly.

Bella Varelis, the runner-up from Locky Gilbert's season, also shared a clip of Holly and said: "My girl got the magic music."

Holly's odds are a lot higher than any of the other girls. Ten

Not only that, but Holly also has all the bookies convinced of her win, with both TAB and SportBet placing her in at number one, with her odds at 1.10 and 1.50 respectively.

The rest of the ladies' odds are significantly lower than Holly's, with TAB placing Ashleigh Freckleton second at 8.00, and SportsBet placing Lily Price at 7.00 in the second spot.

Coming in third by TAB is Jacinta 'Jay' Lal at 9.00, and Brooke Cleal in the position at 10.00 by SportsBet.