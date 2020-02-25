RELATED: Model Nikki Phillips welcome baby number two

What’s Baby Modelling?

Baby modelling is, well, simply modelling, but with babies. There are plenty of products out there that need baby models, from baby clothes to baby food! While cuteness is definitely a factor that baby model agents will consider, there’s a little bit more. Here are some of the things that agents will look for:

A Sunny Personality

Baby models need to have a lot of personality to project on camera! Everyone already knows that babies are cute, but an extra sunny, bubbly personality will translate well on camera since it’s easier to get these babies to smile and laugh! After all, who would want to buy anything promoted by a sad, pouting baby?

Getty

A baby who’s curious and playful will also catch the eye of casting agents, as these babies will have no trouble getting in lots of fun, candid shots! Baby models will sometimes be asked to interact with props (especially for catalogue shots), so babies who are unafraid to get up close and personal with new things are ideal!

Likes Interacting With Others

Some babies just want to be held by their mums, and nobody else! While there isn’t really anything wrong with this, it isn’t really good for baby models. Baby models will often need to work with other people, such as directors and even other models. When it comes to baby models, talent isn’t the most vital thing, but rather, whether the babies can still look cute and cuddly even when held by someone who isn’t mum or dad.

Getty

A Supportive Parent

Babies don’t stay babies for long, so the search for baby models never ends! But there are plenty of adorable babies out there, so competition can still be pretty tough. One major consideration is a parent’s mindset: a baby can look absolutely perfect for a part, but if a parent isn’t enthusiastic about it, it’s better that the role goes to another.

Parents are the ones who will not only bring the babies to and from auditions and shoots, so of course, availability is another major factor. Parents are also needed in shoots as well to help out just in case baby gets grumpy or starts to cry. If you’re looking at getting your baby into modelling, make sure your schedule is flexible and you aren’t bogged down with too many other commitments!

Getting Into Baby Modelling

If you and your baby tick the above requirements, then it’s time to start looking for modelling gigs! Here are some of the things to keep in mind if you’re new to the biz:

Find The Right Agency

Companies often turn to agencies to help them with their modelling needs, so sign your baby up! But be careful: there are lots of scam artists out there that prey on unsuspecting parents by charging incredibly high upfront fees before booking any jobs. While most agencies will charge a registration fee, these shouldn’t be too high – do your homework before signing up with any of them.

Some companies such as Huggies make the search for baby modelling agencies to apply to easier by listing some of the ones that they go to on their website. But even with this endorsement, take the time to go through them and see which will be the best fit for you and your baby.

Getty

Building A Baby Portfolio

Putting together a baby’s modelling portfolio isn’t as difficult as an adult model’s. For one, you won’t need such an extensive one. After all, babies can age very quickly in a matter of months, meaning you’d need to constantly update your baby’s portfolio. Keep in mind that this can also be a service provided by some agencies – it can be free for some, but if it isn’t, it shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Keep your baby’s pictures simple – don’t include any crazy props, don’t dress them up with outrageous costumes. Usually, a photo that clearly shows your baby’s face while dressed in a basic outfit against a plain background will suffice. You can include some more fun shots, but make sure you have the basics down!

Another fun way to build your baby’s portfolio while potentially earning some cash is by entering them into contests, such as Bonds Baby Search! These contests can bolster your baby’s chances at booking other gigs.

Be Prepared For Shoot Days

While actual shoots involving babies, whether for print or TV, usually don’t take too long, it can still take some time especially for setting up. While some shoots do have amenities for their little models – toys, food, a play area – each baby is different, and they might not have the things that your baby likes! It’s also helpful to have something that’s familiar to your baby so that they don’t get too stressed by their new environment.

Keep Your Babies Future In Mind

Of course, as parents, you always want the best for your baby. If they’re advertising something, make sure it’s something that won’t later embarrass them. With that said, being a baby model is a unique experience both for parent and baby, so if you feel it’s right for you, don’t be afraid to grab the opportunity!

