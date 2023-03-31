The best Easter gifts for babies to celebrate with in 2023
Colour and Spice Personalised Easter keepsake box, $82 at Hardtofind
This is an ideal first Easter gift as it sets you up for all Easters to come, your little one can keep their future Easter keepsakes in this adorable box to reminisce over in the future.
Jellycat Bashuful Bunny huge, $159.99 at THE ICONIC
It's hard to go wrong with a bunny for Easter. This one is perfect for snuggles and will be loved all year round.
Tinta Crayons Easter Eggs crayons, $29.95 at Hardtofind
Every baby loves crayons and these Easter egg shaped are 100 per cent natural, made with Australian beeswax for safe, festive colouring!
One Chew Three Personalised 'My First Easter' teether, $39.95 at Hardtofind
This is a great gift for little ones who are currently going through teething. Made from silicone and natural beechwood you can personalise this with your baby's name for a special touch.
Beatrix Potter Flopsy Bunny comfort blanket, $26.21 (usually $34.95) at Myer
Consider this a new favourite blanket year round. Made from extra soft plush for the cuddliest of snuggles.
Character sherpa fleece romper, $1120 (usually $16) at Best & Less
It should be mandatory to dress up all babies as bunnies at Easter, and this adorable sherpa fleece romper is comfy, cosy and cute.
Love to Dream Swaddle Up in Bunny Print, $49.95 at David Jones
Swaddle up your little one in festive fun using this sweet bunny print swaddle. The innovative shape allows babies to sleep more naturally and is made from high quality cotton.
Dymples baby bunny print sweater, $9 at Big W
The perfect sweater for Easter morning, this sweet yellow jumper is adorned with adorable bunnies and is extra comfy on chilly days. Pair it with the must-have track pants for the cutest outfit ever.
