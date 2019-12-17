Jack Vidgen rose to fame as the winner of Australia’s Got Talent in 2011, before he made a dramatic comeback as a semi-finalist on The Voice this year. Getty

“I’m a huge fan of Eurovision, so to be competing for the opportunity to represent Australia is mind-blowing,” Jack said.

The singer, who reportedly will also be competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in January, said he co-wrote his ballad I Am King, I Am Queen, with Andrew Lowden.

“It’s a real representation of me and everything I stand for and I think that everyone, young and old, will be able to relate to and take inspiration from this song,” he said in the statement.

Jack revealed he will be competing in the Eurovision: Australia Decides on February 8 for the chance to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. Instagram

“I hope that the Eurovision audiences love it as much as I do!"

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Jack said taking part in the Eurovision selection process - and performing on AGT America - is more than just competing in another singing competition.

“I know, I know but I feel this is such a different vibe; this is next level,” he said.

Jack said he is incredibly excited to be part of the singing competition and looking forward to giving it his best shot. Instagram

Joining Jack on stage at this year’s Eurovision decider will be artists Vanessa Amorosi, Casey Donovan, Mitch Tambo, iOTA, Montaigne and Didirri.

The live final of Eurovision: Australia Decides will broadcast on SBS on February 8 from 8.30pm.