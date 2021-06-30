Australia’s Got Talent has well and truly been struck with a COVID curse.
The reality talent show was officially postponed for a second year running this week as parts of Australia are plunged into lockdown.
We’re not the only ones who are disappointed by the news, with the show’s host, Ricki-Lee Coulter, taking to Instagram to share her dismay.
“I’m so sad that for the second year in a row, a week from filming, AGT has been postponed because of COVID. 💔 ,” she began.
“I was really excited for this year’s show - with an amazing new panel of judges and from what I had seen and heard in my pre-show prep, an EPIC lineup of talent. I truly mean that.
“It would have been an awesome season. After spending the better part of the last 18months at home in my robe, I was excited to get all glammed up, to be back in front of an excited crowd, to be getting nervous & eager contestants ready to walk out on a stage for an audition that could change their lives.”
Ricki-Lee shared a series of snaps from the show.
She went on to add that with now two years’ worth of preparation, AGT would be back bigger and better in 2022.
“I was so ready, we all were. The crew on this show are the best in the biz and they’ve been working on this now for two years with no big shiny show to give to you all at the end of all their hard work! We were so close (again)…but so far. 😫
“All I can say is…when we are finally back…we’ve got a hell of a lot of talent for you! X.”
Ricki-Lee was returning to hosting duties.
British recording artists a judge on this year’s show Alesha Dixon echoed Ricki’s statement by immediately commenting: “Beautifully said @therickilee !!! Momentary pause…..because the show must go on! 😉❤️❤️❤️.”
Channel Seven confirmed the show’s postponement with a heavy hearted statement.
“Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney, we have decided to postpone production of the new season of AGT to a date to be determined,” it read.
“A studio audience is a vitally important part of this much-loved show, so we have made the responsible but tough call to not go ahead for now.
