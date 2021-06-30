The reality talent show was officially postponed for a second year running this week as parts of Australia are plunged into lockdown.

Australia’s Got Talent has well and truly been struck with a COVID curse.

We’re not the only ones who are disappointed by the news, with the show’s host, Ricki-Lee Coulter, taking to Instagram to share her dismay.

“I’m so sad that for the second year in a row, a week from filming, AGT has been postponed because of COVID. 💔 ,” she began.

“I was really excited for this year’s show - with an amazing new panel of judges and from what I had seen and heard in my pre-show prep, an EPIC lineup of talent. I truly mean that.

“It would have been an awesome season. After spending the better part of the last 18months at home in my robe, I was excited to get all glammed up, to be back in front of an excited crowd, to be getting nervous & eager contestants ready to walk out on a stage for an audition that could change their lives.”