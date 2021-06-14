Shane Jacobson, Kate Ritchie, Neil Patrick Harris and Alesha Dixon are the Australia's Got Talent judges for 2021. Supplied

Best known for his role as Barney in How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris couldn’t contain his excitement about joining the panel.

"To say I'm a fan of the AGT franchise is an understatement – I've been watching since the very first season!" he said in statement.

"Australia has phenomenal talent across so many disciplines, and I couldn't be more thrilled to join AGT in 2021 to see firsthand what the country's awesome contestants have to offer."

WATCH BELOW: Olympia Valance's boyfriend accidentally reveals her as AGT judge

Meanwhile, for Kate Ritchie – who grew up before the nation’s eyes playing Sally Fletcher on Home and Away for 20 years – this will be her first return to the small screen since 2013.

“People have spent more time at home than usual this past year. Some developed brand new skills and others fine-tuned their already spectacular talents!" she said of joining the show.

Manu Feildel, Lucy Durack and Nicole Scherzinger won't return as judges, nor will Olympia Valance who was announced to be joining the panel last year. Supplied

She continued: "I am not only flattered to be sharing the AGT panel with this season's line-up but super excited to see the incredible talent Australia has to offer... from what I believe to be the best seat in the house!"

Of course, this means celebrity chef Manu Feildel won’t be back, nor will actress Olympia Valance who was touted as last year’s new judge but due to COVID restrictions, ultimately never got the chance to film the show.

WATCH BELOW: The Bachelor's Apollo attempts daring stunt on Australia's Got Talent