Foxy’s Bar, Fitzroy Island. Supplied

QUEENSLAND

Foxy’s Bar, Fitzroy Island

Situated on the beachfront on Fitzroy Island, Foxy’s Bar sits within a tropical rainforest and overlooks the Great Barrier Reef – how can you possibly beat that!?

The breezy ’70s architecture, casual meal options, and laidback vibe make it the ultimate place to unwind after a snorkel. Grab a beachfront bench seat, kick off your pluggers, and order the fish and chips and one of their amazing cocktails for the best (and most Instagrammable) sunset view of your life.

Scarborough Hotel, Illawarra. Supplied

NEW SOUTH WALES

Scarborough Hotel, Illawarra

Built in 1886, ‘The Scarborough’ is a much-loved Illawarra icon 80 minutes south of Sydney. Perched on the Illawarra escarpment’s cliff edge (not far from the spectacular Sea Cliff Bridge), try to nab a seat beneath the umbrellas in the outdoor garden for views of the Pacific Ocean that goes right up the coast.

Family and dog-friendly, it’s a perfect place for a casual meal, cold drink, and ocean view – and a popular spot for whale watching!

The Old Canberra Inn, Lyneham. Supplied

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

The Old Canberra Inn, Lyneham

Originally a coach stop built in 1857, The Old Canberra Inn is now Canberra’s most beloved pub – and older than the city itself! Now it's less about horses and more about the hops, which can be enjoyed by the cozy indoor fireplace or beer gardens that surround it.

With 10 beer taps of craft beer, an all-day menu, a kid’s play area, games, and live music, its rustic authenticity makes it as popular with locals and families as it does with blow-ins.

Portsea Hotel, Portsea. Supplied

VICTORIA

Portsea Hotel, Portsea

An hour-and-a-half drive south of Melbourne, past the golf courses and wineries of the Mornington Peninsula is the iconic Portsea Hotel – the last pub on the Peninsula!

Built on a remote clifftop in 1876, it is now surrounded by million-dollar holiday homes and is as popular with locals as it is with its wealthy weekend residents.

Boasting incredible views across Port Phillip Bay, get a table in the beer garden and enjoy a drink and classic pub meal while you watch kids play in the water, fishermen on the pier, divers returning from a swim with dolphins, and the giant ships that pass each other across the bay on the way out to sea. Spectacular!

Pub in the Paddock, Pyengana. Supplied

TASMANIA

Pub in the Paddock, Pyengana

Nestled in the quiet rural village of Pyengana, the Pub in the Paddock has been licensed since 1880, making it one of the oldest (and most delightful) pubs in Tassie.

Sitting in the heart of a lush valley in the middle of a (yep, you guessed it) paddock, pull in for a cold beer and be greeted by the pigs that live in the pen out the front (you can even buy them a ‘beer’!).

A quintessential country pub with warm hospitality, the walls are adorned with historical memorabilia, and their locally sourced menu also includes produce grown in their kitchen garden.

Book a room or park up for the night (it’s RV-friendly) to explore the area – think waterfalls, rainforests, rivers, walking tracks, and award-winning cheese factories.

Pink Roadhouse, Oodnadatta. Supplied

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Pink Roadhouse, Oodnadatta

Decked out with a pink-sprayed car, pink exterior, interior, and deck area, this rosie roadhouse at the gateway to the Simpson Desert is the ultimate outback experience!

With a menu that serves local Aussie tucker, you can try bush tomatoes, kangaroo, and camel sausages, or the must-have ‘Oodnaburger’ – made from the original 1980s recipe using local produce and organic beef patties (handmade!).

Not just a pitstop, this pink pub has accommodation, camping spots, a cafe, a post office, and even car mechanics, making it the best place to launch 620km along the Oodnadatta track that takes 4WD’ers along an ancient Aboriginal trading route.

TIP: Stay for Friday night happy hour to meet the locals!

Caves House Hotel, Yallingup. Supplied

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Caves House Hotel, Yallingup

For over 100 years in the surf town of Yallingup, Caves House Hotel has been a go-to watering hole for locals and visitors to the Margaret River Region.

Its buzzing atmosphere, huge menu (the woodfired pizzas!), beautiful garden, weekly markets, and ever-changing calendar of live music and events make it a destination. Book a night in one of the rooms, or apartments, or stay in the homestead to take advantage of the location, which is just a 15-minute walk to the beach and the incredible Ngiligi Caves.