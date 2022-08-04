The drama has marred the emotional finale Channel 10

Additionally, the Channel 5 version changed the final drone shot. The UK edit only showed the cast, whilst the Aussie cut shows the entire cast and crew.

The music was also different in each, with the UK episode using music by George Ezra and Harry Styles.

“Gutted and more than a bit annoyed that the UK version of [the Neighbours finale] was an edited version that missed out some of the video messages and shortened the credits,” Tweeted one fan.

“ If time was an issue maybe you could have cut one of the Home & Away ads instead.”

Now some fans have demanded to see the full ‘Australian version’.

“Channel 5, you have robbed us of the full length finale of Neighbours it would seem. I think UK fans deserve to see the full version that was shown in Australia…it’s only fair!” a fan Tweeted to network.

“Channel 5, are we in the UK going to be able to watch an uncut version of the Neighbours finale?” demanded another.

Some sneaky fan has uploaded the full episode to YouTube however it’s unsure how long that will last before it’s flagged for copyright infringements.

Meanwhile it appears fans may have directed their anger at the wrong target.

According to Digital Spy both versions were edited by the production team in Australia, but since Channel 5 had only allotted 60 minutes for the episode changes had to be made.

"The finale was always intended as a one-hour special. However, when Network 10 made the decision to run 90-minute episodes in the final week, we suddenly found ourselves with more screen time,” Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison said.

"After bolting the second last episode with the finale and dropping an extra set of credits and recap, it opened up over a minute of time.

"We hurriedly added in some additional moments, such as Karl's longer speech and Beth blowing a kiss to Ned."

