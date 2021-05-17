Meet Atticus John Iadanza! Instagram

Nick Iadanza and wife Christine, have welcomed their second child, following their first born, Paloma. Instagram.

The Survivor fanatic Adelaide-based high school teacher turned reality TV star first appeared on the show in 2016 before he rose to fame again with the Australian Survivor: All Stars in 2019.

Last year, Nick opened up to Now To Love about how being a father to Paloma, who was born in December 2018, changed how he played the Survivor game when he returned to All Stars.

“Oh my God, playing Survivor as a dad is a completely different experience to playing when you're dating. It basically gave me that charge to keep going,” he said.

Nick Iadanza on Australian Survivor: All Stars in 2019. Channel Ten.

But, it wasn’t until Nick was met with a video of his then eight-month-old daughter in a challenge that he broke down and missed home - harder than he ever did his first time around.

“I made no secret about not enjoying my time on [tribe] Mokuta – I had very few allies. Seeing that video was like a shot in the arm,” he said.

Nick Iadanza watches a video message from his wife Christine and then eight-month-old daughter, Paloma. Channel Ten.

“I didn't leave my eight-month-old daughter at home to come out here and not play big. I wanted to make her proud so that one day when she watches back the show she can be like ‘Hey that's me and my dad did miss me and he's there for a reason’.

“Now whenever my daughter cries about having to go to sleep, I'm like ‘Oh you're getting a big head after your 15 minutes of fame.’ Once she's old enough, I'm going to show it to her little smiling face. That video is something we'll keep forever.”

Congratulations!

This story originally appeared on our sister site WHO.