Australian Survivor: All Stars' Henry Nicholson voted out

Henry made "an idol" out of a rock wrapped in a bit of a sack and asked Jonathan LaPaglia for a brief moment to allow him to search for it in front of everyone at tribal council before voting got underway.

"I just needed the aura of me having the fake idol for the future. I knew if Shonee went, I still could be next so I needed everyone to see me get this idol," he told 10 Daily.

"I think, the way I executed it, if I was sitting on one of those blocks and looking, I would believe that was potentially an idol," Henry said.

"No one saw me plant it, no one saw me make it, no one had the balls to stand up and ask Jonathan for a couple of minutes because I needed them to think I needed it for the vote. Hopefully, that shook it up enough."

Shonee on Survivor Ten

However, he Henry didn't Shonee to have actual real idol, which she played.

All it took were three votes to send Henry home.

"I assumed there would be another idol, but it would have to be in Shonee's hands. The one person that couldn't have it really, and she had it. It was a great move by her," Henry said.

Speaking after his elimination, her said: "What a way to go … another blindside. Zen Hen went way too hard from the start. I’ll admit my mistakes.

"Seeing someone like me – a physical threat, a strategic threat – go out number five, I think it’s really going to get the ball rolling. I think it’s going to be blindside after blindside. Anything can happen!"