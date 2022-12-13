In a historic transition, the first coins bearing King Charles III's likeness (pictured above) have entered circulation in the United Kingdom. Getty

As for Australia, the Royal Australian Mint expects new 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1 and $2 coins bearing King Charles’ likeness will enter circulation in 2023.

However, the Australian $5 banknote may not feature King Charles for a little while. A Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) spokesperson told The Guardian, “We will plan for an update to the $5 banknote design in due course. Creating the design for new banknotes is a complex process.”

“It can be several years [between] when a banknote is printed and when it is issued into circulation depending on demand from the public and the need to replace banknotes that have become worn in circulation.”

Of course, all existing Australian currency (coins and the $5 banknote) that bear Queen Elizabeth’s likeness will remain in circulation and can still be used.

“All Australian banknotes issued from 1913 retain their legal tender status,” the RBA spokesperson said.