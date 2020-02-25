RELATED: Who Are The Hottest Aussie Models Right Now?

15. Sophie Turner

Instagram: @sophieturnerone

Followers: 26,100

Age: 35

Not just your run-of-the-mill bikini model, this blonde bombshell also has some acting credits under her belt. And believe it or not, she’s also a lawyer!

Getty

14. Samantha Harris

Instagram: @sam_harris

Followers: 68,600

Age: 29

Gracing magazines like Glamour, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar, Samantha Harris is by far Australia’s most popular fashion model of Aboriginal descent.

13. Robyn Lawley

Instagram: @robynlawly

Followers: 208,000

Age: 30

Proud mother and environmental activist, Robyn Lawley made her name as one of the world’s biggest (no pun intended) plus-size models. She is currently this November’s face of marie claire for their ‘Save our Seas’ campaign.

12. Jessica Gomes

Instagram: @iamjessicagomes

Followers: 226,000

Age: 35

One of the longest-working models on this list, the still-sexy Jessica Gomes made her name on the Asian market representing South Korean brands like Hyundai Motors and LG Electronics. She is also the founder of Australian skincare brand, Equal Beauty.

11. Jessica Hart

Instagram: @jesshart

Followers: 245,000

Age: 33

Parting ways with lingerie giant Victoria Secret didn’t end Jessica Hart’s illustrious career as a model. In fact, this gap-toothed hottie has been the face of brands like Triumph and Seafolly.

10. Rachael Finch

Instagram: @rachael_finch

Followers: 281,000

Age: 31

Rachael Finch was a Miss Teen Australia contestant back in 2006, and the winner of Miss Universe Australia 2009. She is also the woman behind the health and fitness program Body By Finch.

9. Fernanda Ly

Instagram: @warukatta

Followers: 308,000

Age: 24

Known for her cool radical street style, Fernanda Ly’s Instagram following is a testament to her contributions to the fashion world. She has been on the cover of the world’s most respected fashion magazines, with Vogue being one of them.

8. Andreja Pejić

Instagram: @andrejapeji



Followers: 355,000

Age: 28

Known originally as an androgynous model, Andreja Pejić came out in 2013 as a trans woman and is now arguably the most popular transgender model in the world. She has done shows for Jean-Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs, and Michalsky.

7. Adut Akech

Instagram: @adutakech

Followers: 644,000

Age: 19

19-year-old South Sudanese Adut Akech is taking the fashion world by storm. Her most notable magazine cover was her appearance on British Vogue last September. Meghan Markle even personally mailed her a thank you letter for sharing her story.

6. Jordan Barrett

Instagram: @iblamejordan

Followers: 1,100,000

Age: 22

We can’t help but compare Jordan Barrett to Leo DiCaprio, but despite the similarities, the under-25 male model has made a name for himself in his own right. Praised by top magazines such as Vogue and GQ, he has done campaigns for fashion’s most luxurious brands, including Tom Ford, Balmain, and Versace to only name a few.

5. Duckie Thot

Instagram: @duckieofficial

Followers: 1,200,000

Age: 23

Duckie Thot enjoyed tremendous success following her appearance on Cycle 8 of Australia’s Next Top Model. She has since walked for Kanye’s ‘Yeezy’ campaign and the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year.

4. Elisha Herbert

Instagram: @elisha__h

Followers: 1,400,000

Age: 20

Elisha Herbert and her sister Renee were scouted through the platform and are prime examples of how Instagram has boosted plenty of models’ careers. Now with over one million followers each, they are being represented by one of the world’s biggest agencies, Elite LA.

3. Renee Herbert

Instagram: @reneeherbert_

Followers: 1,500,000

Age: 20

The other of the Herbert sisters, Renee and Elisha are actually triplets with their brother Eric. They started managing their own modelling careers through Instagram until they were finally scouted.

2. Shanina Shaik

Instagram: @shaninashaik

Followers: 1,900,000

Age: 28

It’s impossible to list all of the fashion campaigns that Shanina Shaik has been in since she debuted back in 2009. To list a few, she’s modelled for Oscar de la Renta, Vivienne Westwood, and Stella McCartney. She’s also a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

1. Miranda Kerr

Instagram: @mirandakerr

Followers: 12,200,000

Age: 36

A legend in the world of fashion, Miranda Kerr has had a long and fruitful career spanning back to 1997. She is the first Australian to grace the world-renowned Victoria’s Secret runway. In 2013, Forbes ranked her the second-highest-paid model in the world. She is also one of the most popular IG models from Australia with an impressive follower count of over 12 million.

