Bindi and Chandler, pictured above with Terri and Robert, tied the knot in 2020 at Australia Zoo. Australia Zoo

Fans instantly reacted positively to the news, taking to the comments section to voice their excitement.

One user commented, “I'd literally fake an entire relationship to have a wedding here,” while another wrote, “What a cute idea”.

Terri has kept Australia Zoo in tip top shape since her late husband, Aussie legend, Steve Irwin passed away 16 years ago.

However, Terri is soon approaching 60 and a well-placed insider revealed that she’s planning to retire soon.

This obviously begs the question of what will happen to the zoo once Terri does step back.

The insider claims that as Bindi is busy being a mum to her one year old daughter, Grace, she won’t want to take over the family business.

Robert is strongly against the idea of Terri selling the Australia Zoo. Getty

“It’s a beautiful time for [Bindi], and Terri doesn’t want to burden her with the pressure of running the family zoo,” the source claimed.

This has apparently led to Terri to consider potentially selling Australia Zoo.

“Terri has even privately wondered if she should sell up – the profits would be more than enough for them all to live comfortably for the rest of their lives.”

However, Robert, Terri and Steve’s son, is extremely opposed to this.

“Robert’s pleading with Terri to pass Australia Zoo to him,” the insider said.

“He’s voiced to both Terri and Bindi that it would make more sense for him to take over. He’d do anything to make sure his dad’s zoo and the realisation of all his mum’s hard work stays in the family.”

New Idea has contacted Australia Zoo for comment.