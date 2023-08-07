She divulged her work out secrets to Origin Diamonds, revealing that:
- In the first ten minutes, she advises to warm-up so you don’t get hurt. (Don’t think about skipping this bit, or you’ll be sent off the court.)
- Then she moves into ten minutes of heavy lifting and plyometric exercises to help build her explosiveness around the court.
- Followed by ten minutes of trap bar jumps and trap bar squats to improve force production.
- You’re almost there, another ten minutes of body weight exercises which involves lots of bounding, box jumps, single leg jumps and hurdle jumps.
- Make sure you do ten minutes of medicine ball rotations, bench pulls and resistance band exercises to strengthen core muscles.
- You made it! Finish with a warm-down so your muscles aren’t in shock, just like netball athlete Courtney Bruce would.
And that’s how you can exercise just like a famous netballer!
But how can I stay motivated? Don’t worry, Jamie-Lee Price (playing Wing Defence and Centre) understands your pain.
Explaining to Netball Australia her three tricks:
- Get your family involved, kids are a great motivator as they won’t let you get out of it.
- Don’t have weights? Use your own body as weight! Substitute the above exercises with push ups, squats, planks, and mountain climbers for example. Or use heavy stuff lying around your house!
- Try your best to get into a routine of doing it as soon as you wake up! So you feel good at the start of the day with the endorphins pumping, plus you don’t have to dread exercise as you already have accomplished your goal.
We wish the Diamonds all the best in next year's competitions and we can’t wait to see what exercises they come up with to stay healthy in 2024!
RELATED || Work it! Get fit at home with the top treadmills in Australia
Watch the neck-and-neck Netball World Cup final and get all the insights on-demand at Kayo Sports with a 14 day FREE trial. Subscribe here.