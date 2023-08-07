It’s a proud day to be Australian, with the Diamonds crushing the English Roses in the Netball World Cup final lat night, winning 61 to 45!

Australia now holds every major title in World Netball, but how do they stay in shape to maintain their worldwide status? Star players Courtney Bruce and Jamie-Lee Price tell all on how you can stay fit in your own home.

WATCH NOW: Netball World Cup Final Highlights - Australian Diamonds Vs England Roses. Article continues after video.