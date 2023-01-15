as well as mastering the tennis court and cricket pitch, Ash is now teeing off with Garry, 32, a pro golfer who she wed last July. Getty

“Ash and Garry aren’t saying anything, however, the signs are clearly pointing to a son. But they won’t care if it’s a boy or a girl – either way, this is a precious gift for them both and something they’ve wanted for a very long time,” the source reveals.

“And there’s no denying the fact that when it comes to sporting pedigree, it doesn’t get much better than these two – what a gene pool!

Indeed, as well as mastering the tennis court and cricket pitch, Ash is now teeing off with Garry, 32, a pro golfer who she wed last July.

Since she was a little girl, Ash has always put family first. Her nieces and nephews hold a special place in her heart. In her recently released memoir, My Dream Time, she shares what it was like growing up with her mum and dad, Josie and Robert, her two older sisters, Ali and Sara, and a merry band of cousins.

“Family before anything and everything – that is what we were taught.”

The Barty clan will be front and centre at Ash’s upcoming baby shower. Sources tell us the special event will have a unique theme: ‘My First Library’.

“Child literacy is very close to Ash’s heart – she’s passionate about children having the resources to always be able to read,” reveals the insider. “After penning her own Little Ash series, she is determined her own children will be immersed in wonderful books and inspiring stories.

“There’ll be no over-the-top luxury gifting like many other high-profile sporting celebrities opt for – which is exactly why this baby shower is going to be something very special!”

Rafael Nadal admitted he has found it “difficult to adapt” to fatherhood – but from where we’re sitting, he’s doing a grand (slam) job at it.

The Spanish tennis superstar was seen cradling his newborn son, Rafael Junior, to his chest as they cruised around Sydney Harbour recently.

Joined on board by his wife, Mery ‘Xisca’ Perelló, Rafa was enjoying some down time before heading to Melbourne, where he’ll defend his Australian Open title.