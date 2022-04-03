Around one in six Australians live with arthritis. The effects can be debilitating but with the right support, you can still lead a full and active life. Arthritis Australia answer our questions!

Can I still be active with arthritis?

Physical activity and exercise is very important for managing arthritis. It can improve mobility and flexibility of joints, muscle strength, and balance. It can also decrease pain, and improve sleep, energy levels and mental well-being.

Before you start to exercise it is important to ask your doctor and healthcare team to help you develop a program that is right for you.



What exercises are best?



While some people with arthritis will find a five-kilometre walk comfortable, others may find walking around the block difficult. Don’t forget that activities such as gardening, playing with the dog, or taking the stairs can also count as exercise.

There isn’t just one particular exercise or activity that is recommended for all people with arthritis, but low-impact exercises like walking or exercising in water are usually most comfortable.



How can I exercise safely?



Make sure that you listen to your body. A general guide is the “two-hour pain rule” – if you have extra or unusual pain for more than two hours after exercising, you’ve done too much. Next time you exercise, slow down or do less. You can talk to a physiotherapist or exercise physiologist to help you avoid an injury or over-doing it, or if you are experiencing pain.





