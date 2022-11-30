Arnott's Honey Jumbles are now discontinued. Arnotts

In a statement to 9Honey Kitchen, Director of PR and Customer Experience at Arnotts, Amy Wagner, confirmed the sweet biscuits ceased production in July of 2021.

"We stopped baking our Honey Jumbles in July 2021. At this stage, there are no plans to bring the product back to shelf.”

Cue, the hearts of biscuit-lovers breaking across the country.

Shoppers are devastated. Getty

But this beloved sweet isn’t the only one that’s taken a hit. Arnott’s just said good-bye to their Classic Assorted packs in October.

While we sure will miss this sweet-as-honey, ginger-y iced biscuit, sweet -tooths may find solace in the fact that they can recreate their own Honey Jumbles at home!

As found in Women’s Weekly Food, the Classic Honey Jumbles recipe requires only 10 ingredients- base and icing included

Get your baking pans ready. Getty

So, dust off your chef’s hats and aprons, it’s baking time!

Find the Honey Jumbles recipe here.