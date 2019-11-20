Is that your wedding ring Phoebe Burgess?

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie taken in the dressing room at a Camilla and Marc store on Tuesday.

Showing off her new dress and shoes, the former WAG captioned the pic: “Tag dag! This lewk came home with me, I've lived in it! And these shoes are a 15-year-old Phoebe's dream.”

However, what was more interesting was the fact that the mum-of-two looked to be wearing her wedding band. However, given the fact it was a mirror selfie, it is also possible the image could have been reversed, meaning the ring would in actual fact be on Phoebe’s right hand.

Are Phoebe and Sam Burgess back together?

Sam was issued with a temporary apprehended violence order on Saturday, October 19, after a clash with Mitchell in Bowra.

The British sportsman is thought to have been visiting his children, two-year-old Poppy and 10-month-old Billy, who are believed to have relocated to Bowral with their mother Phoebe after their split.

Mitchell reportedly asked Sam to leave the family's three-hectare Glenquarry farm - which Sam did - but police were called about 4 pm.