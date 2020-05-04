Harry will celebrate Archie’s birthday away from the royals. Supplied

While the first birthday of the Queen’s great-grandson would typically be a huge celebration, Archie will be spending his special day in America with his mother and father. He won’t be surrounded by his extended family, including his aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or his cousins George, Charlotte and Louis.

According to royal insiders, Harry and Meghan were planning a big birthday bash for Archie, inviting their A-list Hollywood friends.

However, due to the lockdown, such a gathering will be out of the question, so it will likely be a lonely celebration.

“I think the hope in royal circles had been that the Sussexes would return to the UK in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands [this] month,

and they were also due to attend the Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour on June 13,” E!’s source explained.

“But with both those events now cancelled, and Harry and Meghan holed up in California where they are likely to be social distancing for the next few weeks, Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents.”

Similarly, Princess Charlotte, who turned 5 on May 2, spent her big day in isolation with her immediate family.

With the lockdown in place, the little princess celebrated her special day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge family’s country home.

She was expected to enjoy a video call with the royal family, a source claimed.

Traditionally, keen photographer Kate Middleton releases new portrait pictures of her children on their birthdays.

