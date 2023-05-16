The Emergency Emergency SOS via satellite is available via the Find My app on iPhones. Apple

How does the iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite work?

Essentially, users will now have the option of sharing their location via satellite as a precautionary measure when in a reception blackout area.

In the case of an emergency, the Emergency SOS feature connects users via text to a relay centre staffed by Apple-trained emergency specialists who then forward your SOS to an Emergency Call Centre which will send the relevant local emergency authority to your aid.

It is important to note that users must first attempt to call 000 to access the feature, before tapping a pop-up message that will read "text via satellite."

The user will then have to answer a short questionnaire that asks the type of emergency, and who needs help.

After submitting, your iPhone will also alert the emergency contacts of your location, as well as sending them a transcription of your questionnaire answers.

This very handy, potentially lifesaving feature isn't only good for emergencies however, and is also on hand to alert loved ones of your location via satellite if you are off the grid, eg on a bushwalk or out in the country.

To activate this feature in the Find My app simply head to the Me tab, tap on My Location via Satellite and press Send My Location.

The feature has been available overseas in the likes of the United Kingdom and the United States of America since late 2022.