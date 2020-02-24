RELATED: Check Your Pantry! Your Old CorningWare Collection Could Be Worth Thousands

Top Five Antique Shops In Sydney

Generally, you can find antiques in flea markets or auctions, but these are seasonal and finding quality pieces always depends on luck. If you want to find valuable retro goods, it’s best to stop by a specialty store. So, whether you’re in the area to explore the Blue Mountains or here as a resident, here are some cool stores you can visit in Sydney.

First on our list of antique stores in Sydney is Potts Point Galleries. The gallery has space for 20 specialty dealers, each offering a mishmash of unique items, from Art Deco pieces to fine china. While this shop is relatively new (established in 2014), you’ll find plenty of rare vintage items.

Address: 67 MacLeay Street, Sydney

Hours Of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Peel back the pages of time when you enter Abbott’s Antiques, a shop specialising in 18th and 19th century English furniture, glass, jewellery and porcelain. The store also offers art nouveau and art deco paintings.

Furniture pieces range from $AUD2,000 to $AUD12,500. You can find a Victorian-style cupboard for $AUD3,950 or a 19th-century French-style drawer for $2,450. More unique items include an Indian carved ivory letter opener and a paperweight depicting Captain James Cook. Items for sale are posted on their website in case you want to browse beforehand.

Store owner Brian Abbott is the former vice president of the Australian Antique & Art Dealers Association (AADA), NSW chapter. Together with his team, they select different pieces based on their quality, condition and value. You can also find them at the annual AADA fair, held in Sydney.

Address: 14 Eastern Road, Turramurra NSW, Australia 2074

Phone: +61 2 9449 8889

Hours Of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Only a few can resist the charm of classic French antiques. If like many people, you’d love to furnish your home with a Napoleon armchair or a bleached oak armoire, this is the place to go. Furniture pieces range from $AUD1,000 – $AUD5,000, artworks are priced from $AUD200 – $AUD1,200 and antique mirrors range from $AUD650 – $AUD3,650. Ceramic goods and decorative items are also available from $AUD200.

The owners travel to France regularly to purchase products they can sell. In fact, the store was the result of their lifelong hobby of collecting antique furniture from the country. It was initially called Palace Trader, but the owners thought that its current name better reflects their goals for the shop.

If you’re planning to visit, call first to check if the store is open.

Address: 53 Palace Street, Petersham, Sydney, NSW

Hours Of Operation: Wednesday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Or By Appointment)

Phone:

Gavin – 0468 523 290

Scott – 0404 838 433

Ever heard of the adage, “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue”? Well, these are good-luck charms that a bride can wear on her wedding. If you’re having trouble finding something old to add to your bridal outfit, check Chilton’s. The store offers a wide range of antique accessories.

While some items can reach up to $AUD9,995, like this ruby and diamond brooch, there are plenty of inexpensive items available. You’ll find gorgeous crystal drop earrings for $AUD50 or a wide assortment of rings under $AUD1000.

Chilton’s aims to offer the best selection of antique jewellery, but you can also find new pieces. The store owners take pride in offering rare jewellery to clients.

Address: 579 Kingsway Miranda NSW Australia 2228

Hours Of Operation:

Monday – Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

*The owner only works certain hours, so please make an appointment if you are specifically coming to see her.

Phone: 02 9524 0360

If you’re looking for lovely items that hold memories from another era, Mitchell Road Antique & Design Centre should be one of your top destinations. In the 2,300 sq. metre warehouse, you can find furniture, lighting fixtures, homewares, clothing, jewellery, toys and other goods.

Whether you’re a homeowner looking for products to decorate your house or a seasoned collector looking for precious merchandise, you’re sure to enjoy shopping in the sprawling store. Examples of products they offer include wicker chairs, Japanese anime figures and old typewriters.

If you’re planning to visit, be sure to remember that the old store relocated from Mitchell street to Bourke road years ago to make space for more dealers and merchandise. Allot an entire day to shopping, as this is one of the largest antique stores in Sydney.

Looking for a specific item? Let the owners know, and they’ll see if they can source the product for you. You can also check online for images of the latest inventory, but call ahead of time to confirm each item’s availability.

Address: 17 Bourke Road, Alexandria, NSW, 2015

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Phone: 02 9698 0907

Visit The Antique Shops In Sydney

Shopping for antiques is for everyone! No matter what your reasons are, shopping for age-old items will inevitably lead you to discover something new. The only question left for you to ask is, “Where do I find antique shops near me?”

