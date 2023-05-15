Anna was married to her billionaire husband for a year before he died at the ripe old age of 90. Getty

Accordingly, Anna Nicole’s ex and daughter are taking things into their own hands, announcing that they’re producing a rival documentary that will “once and for all tell Anna Nicole’s story”.

Explosive entries from Anna Nicole’s personal diaries and never-before-seen home movies will reportedly feature in Larry and Dannielynn’s project.

One source says the journals “document her highs and lows throughout her life”.

The source also shares that Larry is adamant his project will stand apart from the rest as it will finally allow “Anna Nicole to tell her own story – instead of others trying to do it for her”.

Anna's son Daniel died from a drug overdose just five months before Anna met the same tragic fate. Getty

Another huge coup for this project is that it will feature Anna Nicole’s notoriously private daughter, Dannielynn.

For most of her life, the teenager has been shielded from the spotlight by her protective father, Larry. But he is now allowing her to break her silence and “be a part of the project” – which will be a major coup.

Just 5 months old when Anna Nicole died, Dannielynn “is going to talk about her mum based on things that she’s seen, heard, and read,” says the source.

“She’s going to share her own personal feelings for the first time.”

"The doco will use explosive diaries." Getty

Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Anna Nicole certainly lived a colourful life.

She was perhaps best known for her second marriage to 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall II.

She met him while she was performing at a Houston strip club and was just 26 years old when they got hitched in 1994.

Her husband died the following year, and Anna Nicole entered a lengthy legal battle over a share of his estate.

In September 2006, Anna Nicole’s 20-year-old son Daniel, from her first marriage, had a fatal drug overdose.

The heartbroken star died less than five months later, leaving behind a very fascinating legacy.