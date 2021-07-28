Is this the last season of Anh's show? ABC

The news comes after two surprising revelations were made about the series: Anh paints his portraits ahead of time using photo references AND he has help from respected art tutor Paul Ryan.

“Yes it’s true, but Anh is a bit cagey about revealing how it all comes together, he doesn’t like me talking about it,” Paul confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald.

This season marks the sixth year of the show with the Archibald finalist. In its time on air Anh’s Brush With Fame has been nominated for four TV WEEK Logie Awards - Best Entertainment Program, Most Outstanding Entertainment Program, and Most Popular Entertainment Program – and interviewed some of the country’s biggest names.

The comedian has hosted a slew of stars. ABC

This year alone Anh has featured Jamie Durie, Dr Harry Cooper, Kate Ritchie, Peter Garrett and Gai Waterhouse, to name a few.

The comedian’s way with his guests has seen many let down their guards and open up.

"He is so amazing and so endearing, and he's got that amazing smile that just makes you want to tell him absolutely everything – I actually have very little recollection of the whole interview, because it just went so fast and it was so relaxed!" recent guest Dr Richard Harris told SMH of his time on the show.