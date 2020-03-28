Angelina hitting the red carpet with her children. Getty Images

Earlier this week, the philanthropic actress revealed she is donating $1 million to fight child hunger.



“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

The star recently spoke to French Magazine madame and says that ‘she lost herself a bit’ after the 2016 divorce with Pitt.

Angelina and son Maddox who has returned home from South Korea amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty Images

"I don't know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit," she told the publication.



"I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation."

Angelina Jolie. Getty Images

"It was a complicated moment, where I didn't recognise myself anymore, where I had become ... how can I say ... smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily visible".