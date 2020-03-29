Connie delivered an empowering speech about self-love, and thanked her 'husband' for helping her 'find herself' and become a strong, confident woman. Nine

Although she went 'weak at the knees' after first meeting Jonethen, she said, she’d realised they weren't meant to be, no matter how much she tried to make it work.

“I lost myself and made it almost impossible for you to love me. That's when I knew I had to change. I needed to become the best version of myself,” she explained.

“I could sense that you were ready to leave, so I made it my absolute priority to fight for us and to fight for you. I refused to go down without a fight. But despite all the effort and determination, you checked out on us - and on me.

Connie then explained how she had experienced an epiphany that put her relationship with Jonethen where it belonged, in the past.

Connie finished her vows by saying, “You will always hold a special place in my heart. This may be the end of our journey, but it's only the beginning of mine.' Nine

“I stand by my decision and although I didn't find love with you, I found something so much more important. Something so valuable. I found that I am brave, I am strong, I am confident, and I am worthy. Ultimately, I've found myself.

“Standing in front of you is a confident and proud woman who now understands her worth in this world. The only love and approval I need is from myself. I became the love I was searching for - but I could never have done any of this without you.”

Connie finished her vows by saying, “You will always hold a special place in my heart. This may be the end of our journey, but it's only the beginning of mine.'

A smiling Jonethen – maybe relieved? – gave Connie a big hug. Nine

A smiling Jonethen – maybe relieved? – gave Connie a big hug.

Full of enthusiasm for her transformation, he said, “Connie's vows were absolutely amazing. She just radiated confidence and was like a phoenix. She blew up into this fiery and amazing bird.”