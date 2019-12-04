RELATED: 90’s Hip Hop Fashion: Hip Hop Clothing

American & Australian Fashion

In a Vogue piece on Australian style, local designers mention how USA clothing brands and Aussie labels have a lot in common despite their differences! Western outfits make comfort their top priority with a dressing style that’s relaxed, effortless, and easygoing. While Americans take inspiration from the modern hustle and bustle of the city, Australians dress up to match the laid back vibe of our country.

American Clothing On The World Stage

Saying America is fashionable would be an understatement! American brands are innovative, experimental, and always at the forefront of the latest trends. Over the years, New York Fashion Week has cemented the city as one of the biggest fashion capitals in the world. The international show happens twice a year, with big American designer brands from Manhattan and Los Angeles showcasing their best styles on the runway. Some of the biggest celebrities attend religiously, adding to a hype that compares to fashion-forward cities like Milan, Paris, and Tokyo.

The 10 Most Popular American Clothing Stores

Shopping the looks of your favourite celebrities has never been easier with the help of retail stores and online shopping. So, if you’re wondering where you can find cheap American clothing stores in Australia, we’ve got you covered from head to toe!

1. Nike

Famous for their iconic swoosh logo and signature urban styles, Nike is the biggest footwear company of all time! They’ve dominated the sneaker game, becoming a major hit with musicians, streetwear enthusiasts, and collectors.

History: Founded by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight in Oregon, 1964.

Associated with: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods

Cost: $AUD24 to $AUD450

Shop: nike.com/au

2. Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is the number one choice for underwear all over the world. Often paired with a matching tank top for men and a bra for women, they also have a wide selection of apparel, bags, and accessories.

History: Founded by Calvin Klein in New York City, 1968.

Associated with: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kate Moss

Cost: $AUD49 to $AUD499

Shop: calvinklein.com.au

3. Polo Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is one of the top American designer brands ever! Famous for their signature Polo t-shirt line, their iconic American flag logo can be found on jackets, sweatshirts, hats, jewellery, and fragrances. They’ve also started making their own formalwear with tailored suits!

History: Founded by Ralph Lauren in New York City, 1967.

Associated with: David Beckham, Meyhem Lauren, Raekwon

Cost: $AUD150 to $AUD600

Shop: ralphlauren.com.au

4. Tommy Hilfiger

The American clothing store is known for its patriotic colourways and styles. Some of their classic pieces are the tri-colour Tommy Jacket, American flag shirts, and Tommy Jeans. Eventually, Hilfiger ventured into perfumes, footwear, and accessories.

History: Founded by Tommy Hilfiger in New York City, 1985.

Associated with: Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Jessica Alba

Cost: $AUD30 to $AUD500

Shop: au.tommy.com

5. Levi Strauss & Co.

This 166-year-old company is one of the oldest workwear brands in the country, sparking the blue jeans trend of the 90s. Levi’s has all the denim essentials you’ll ever need: from pants and shorts to jackets and caps.

History: Founded by Levi Strauss in San Francisco, California, 1853.

Associated with: Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna, Chris Pine

Cost: $AUD39 to $AUD500

Shop: levis.com.au

6. Victoria’s Secret

From sexy underwear and lingerie to extravagant fashion shows – it’s no secret why this brand is so successful! They’ve since expanded to beauty products, accessories, and fragrances.

History: Founded by Roy Raymond in California, 1977.

Associated with: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Cost: $AUD12 to $AUD110

Shop: victoriassecret.com.au

7. Guess

Guess is an all-American retailer with a wide range of affordable options. You can also get baby clothes under Guess Kids, along with outerwear, activewear, and accessories.

History: Founded by the Marciano brothers in Los Angeles, 1981.

Associated with: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Chloe Moretz

Cost: $AUD49 to $AUD199

Shop: shop.guess.net.au

8. The North Face

If you’re going on an adventure, The North Face should be your first stop! From outdoor equipment to a full-blown global brand, the company sells everything you need to survive the elements with hiking gear, insulated jackets, headwear, and backpacks.

History: Founded by Douglas and Susie Tompkins in San Francisco, 1968.

Associated with: Kanye West, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston

Cost: $AUD30 to $AUD850

Shop: thenorthface.com.au

9. Kate Spade New York

Kate’s sophisticated handbag designs are an essential part of women’s fashion. Made with leather and other high quality materials, the brand also sells a variety of clothing, wallets, shoes, and jewellery.

History: Founded by late fashion designer Kate Spade with husband Andy Spade in New York City, 1933.

Associated with: Anna Kendrick, Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

Cost: $AUD69 to $AUD759

Shop: katespade.com.au

10. Nine West

This shoe brand used to exclusively sell women’s footwear, until they branched out to making dresses, bags, and accessories. Nine West is perfect for women on-the-go, providing comfortable and classic options for daily wear.

History: Founded by Jerome Fisher and Vince Camuto in Manhattan, 1983.

Associated with: Laura Dundovic (Former Miss Australia), Ciara, Emma Roberts

Cost: $AUD69 to $AUD259

Shop: ninewest.com.au

Made in The USA

You can’t go wrong with classics from world-renowned USA clothing. Now that you’re familiar with the best American brands, you’re ready to level up your style and stay true to the red, white, and blue!

