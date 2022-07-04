The competition was fierce, and although Alvin Quah's chilli vinaigrette wowed the judges, they decided that his omelette wasn't enough to keep him safe, and the cook was sent packing.

On Sunday night's episode of MasterChef: Fans and Favourites, the top six contestants braced a very windy Freycinet Marine Farm on the shore of Great Oyster Bay in Tasmania.

"I was battling with not just oysters, but with mother nature as well," Alvin tells TV WEEK following his elimination.

Despite his time in the kitchen coming to an end, Alvin doesn't take anything for granted.

"It's been quite an amazing journey, you know, to do it twice. It's such a privilege – the trials and tribulations and self-discovery."

For the cook, making it so close to the end has been "bittersweet".

"Obviously I never thought I could win at the start, but then when you get so close, you think, 'oh wow'. You could really sort of smell the trophy."