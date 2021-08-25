Allen’s Party Faves. Supplied

Speaking on the launch, Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery, Joyce Tan said: “Making Aussies smile has been our passion for the last 130 years, thanks to our great tasting and much-loved lollies.

"Many Australians have a special Allen’s story and favourite lolly, so we can’t wait to see the smiles on Australians’ faces when they discover these creations for our 130th birthday celebration.”

Allen’s Party Faves and Piñata Party will be available in participating supermarkets and convenience stores from September 1.

Allen’s Piñata Party. Supplied

Allen’s Party Faves will be available for $2.95 at Coles from September 1, and then later at independents stores on September 8, and at Woolworths from September 20.

Allen’s Piñata Party will be available from September 1 for $2.95 exclusively at Coles.

The Allen’s 130th Birthday celebrations will continue over the coming months, so we can expect to see more iconic collaborations and launches to come.