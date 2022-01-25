Alex urged mums to be "gentle and kind" to themselves. Instagram

She also recommended buying a TENS machine, which sends small electrical impulses that can reduce the pain signals going to the spinal cord and brain.

"I loved my TENS machine it was just the absolute best," she continued.

Alex also advised mothers struggling with doubts over their parenting skills to be "gentle and kind" to themselves.

"Don't put too much pressure on yourself. If all you did today was have a shower, [that's] amazing," she said.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help. Don't be afraid to put your hand up and say 'I'm struggling and I'm really f--king tired'."

"Don't be afraid to ask for help." Instagram

The 29-year-old also admitted her morning sickness during both pregnancies was "horrendous," adding that the only foods she could stomach were Shapes Chicken Crimpys, Zofran Wafers and ginger beer.

Alex and her fiancé Carson Jory welcomed their son Maxwell in August last year.

The 29-year-old, who shot to fame as the winner of Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor, also has a 10-year-old son named Elijah, whom she shares with her former partner.

WATCH: Alex Nation shows off engagement ring

Last year she revealed how she manages the sometimes tricky process of co-parenting with Elijah's father.

"Elijah's dad, step mum, Carson and I do everything we can to make things as easy as possible for all of us," she shared, adding that "working together" and sometimes having to make compromises is key.

This story first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

