Matty J pictured practising to pack your ALDI bags. Supplied

“I like to think I have a certain skill when it comes to packing groceries, but I’ve been brushing up on my speed, agility, and technique, and am looking forward to packing as many bags as I can for this great cause," Matty says of his new "job" at ALDI.

RELATED || Matty J is the ultimate Bachie dad – here’s why!

Shoppers will get the VIP ALDI treatment for just $2 - with their donations going to Camp Quality. The Australian children's cancer charity has been improving the quality of life for kids facing cancer for 40 years.

ALDI special buys for Camp Quality. Supplied

If you can't make it to the VIPacking treatment, you can still help out by making a donation to Camp Quality.

From September 16, look out for Camp Quality Special Buys in the middle aisle across the country. The shopping list includes t-shirts, reversible bucket hats, foldable sunglasses, drink bottles, and pyjamas - with a portion of sales donated to the charity.

Or if you'd prefer to give directly, you can donate to Camp Quality at the register or online - and ALDI will match customer donations up to $100,000!