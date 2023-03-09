Although we are sad to see the warm weather and days by the beach go, the best part of autumn and winter is it is officially footy time.

As we say goodbye to summer we can fortunately say hello to the AFL season of 2023!

If you're a die hard fan you've probably got all of the gear for your favourite team, but this new launch with options for every team is a non-negotiable.

If you haven't heard of an Oodie you must be living under a rock because these comfy, cosy wearable blankets are at the top of our list come winter.

These dedicated oversized hoodies are a must when it comes to early morning footy games with the kids or snuggling up at home on the couch to watch the next match.

Made from super warm sherpa fleece, with deep pockets for all of your mid-match snacks and even reversible options made specifically for wearing outdoors, you'll want to wear it even when the season ends.