Fast Facts About Simon Konecki

What is Simon Konecki’s full name? Simon Christopher Konecki. His last name, Konecki, is purportedly of Jewish and Polish origin.

What is Simon Konecki’s nickname? “Swampy”. Speaking to The Grocer, Konecki explained that people called him “Swampy” “probably due to my long hair and leftie views”.

How old is Simon Konecki? Simon is 45 years of age. He was born on April 17, 1974.

How many children does Simon have? Simon has two kids. He has a daughter with fashion stylist Clary Fisher and a son with Adele, Angelo James Konecki.

What does Simon Konecki do? Simon is the co-founder of Life-Water U.K., an ethical, plastic-free bottled water company that funds clean water projects through Drop4Drop, a non-profit focused on providing clean water for all.

When We Were Young: Simon’s Early Life

Simon grew up in New York City and moved to London before hitting his teens. At London, he studied at Eton College and was schoolmates with Bear Grylls and Tom Parker Bowles. Afterwards, he and became an investment broker for several years before pursuing his passion for delivering clean water to communities in need.

Someone Like You: Simon’s Past Relationships

Simon was married to Clary Fisher, a fashion stylist, for four years. The two wed in 2004, had a daughter in 2007 and split a year later.

Hello: How He Met Adele

Simon Konecki and Adele were first seen vacationing together in the Florida Everglades in January 2012. Simon’s parents lived in Florida at the time, and the two were seen alligator-spotting on a boat together.

While she kept tight-lipped about their status for several months after that, Adele took to her blog to dispel rumours that Simon had begun dating her before he divorced his ex-wife. Adele wrote that Simon and Clary had already been divorced for four years.

By July 2012, she announced that she was pregnant with Simon’s child. Baby Angelo was born to Adele and husband on Oct 19, 2012.

Water Under The Bridge: Adele And Simon’s Relationship

Adele has been notoriously private about her family and relationship with Konecki, but in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Adele talked about how the love song ‘Water Under the Bridge’ was about Simon. “It was sort of about a relationship suddenly getting really, really serious”, she said, “and then getting a bit frightened by it, and then realizing that ‘I think this must be right. This is the relationship that I want to be in for as long as I can possibly be in it’ ”.

In Vanity Fair’s 2016 cover story on the pop star, she again gushed about her boyfriend. She talked about how their age gap – Simon is 14 years her senior – can be attributed to why their relationship works, saying she has “no desire to be with anyone in show business” because “we all have egos”.

“He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in; we’ve got a child together and we live together”, she continued. “After releasing my first album, all the other people I ever was with were so insecure about themselves – they couldn’t handle it at all. When I try to describe this to my friends they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I’m still becoming who I’m going to be. He’s confident. He’s perfect”.

Sweetest Devotion: Becoming Adele’s Husband

By early 2017, the same Entertainment Tonight article reported that Adele and Simon were seen wearing similar bands, sparking rumours that the two had tied the knot in secret. At the Grammys that year, Adele seemingly confirmed their marriage by referring to Konecki as her “husband” and thanking him and their son for the inspiration to perform. This prompted numerous iterations on and offline of the question “Is Adele married”?

Adele, however, didn’t confirm it until March. In another Vanity Fair story, it is noted that Adele never called him her husband after that instance, reverting to “partner” instead. However, at a Brisbane concert in March, she finally dropped the M-word: Marriage. Before performing her smash hit ‘Someone Like You,’ she talked about “That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth. And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person”.

Sadly, Simon wouldn’t be Adele’s one and only for very long.

Cold Shoulder: Splitting Up

Despite all the loving comments Adele has made about Simon, alas, their relationship would not last. On April 19, 2019, the pair announced that they have separated through Adele’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh. “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment”, said in the official statement.

Though Adele predictably did not go into details as to why the two have split, a source told People that the couple were no longer on the same page.

It was radio silence from Adele and Simon until a month later when the singer poked fun at the split by posting a hilarious meme featuring herself.

By September of this year, the singer announced she had officially filed for divorce. While Adele has since been spotted with rapper Skepta, there hasn’t been much word on whether Simon has found someone new.

