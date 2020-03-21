Home and Away icon Ada Nicodemou has showed off her coronavirus proof workout outfit as the pandemic continues to grip the world. Instagram

The photo comes as Australians are being urged to institute social distancing, with many workers now choosing to work from home where possible.

Ada recently revealed her sense of fear as the world deals with the mounting crisis over the COVID-19 virus.

Filming an Instagram video from her dressing room, the actress appeared to be dealing with the emotional weight of the health emergency that has a lot of us worried and looking after our health.

Ada appeared upset in the video

Ada shared a video from her dressing room

"Just in my dressing room at work, I’m feeling anxious and scared," she said.

"I hope everyone out there is staying safe.

"Just be kind to everyone – we’ll get through it.

"Just feeling really flat today. Stay safe."