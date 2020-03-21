-
Home
-
Celebrity
Ada Nicodemou shows off coronavirus workout outfit
The Home and Away actress is still staying active.
Home and Away icon Ada Nicodemou has showed off her coronavirus workout outfit as the pandemic continues to grip the world.
The actress took to Instagram is still working out but is taking the necessary precautions to stay safe.
WATCH: Ada admits she's 'anxious' and 'scared' amid COVID-19 pandemic
The 42-year-old can be seen sporting a mask and gloves as she worked out at what appears to be a local park.
"It’s the new normal. Outdoor training with the best," Ada captioned the photo.
Home and Away icon Ada Nicodemou has showed off her coronavirus proof workout outfit as the pandemic continues to grip the world.
Instagram
The photo comes as Australians are being urged to institute social distancing, with many workers now choosing to work from home where possible.
Ada recently revealed her sense of fear as the world deals with the mounting crisis over the COVID-19 virus.
Filming an Instagram video from her dressing room, the actress appeared to be dealing with the emotional weight of the health emergency that has a lot of us worried and looking after our health.
Ada appeared upset in the video
Ada shared a video from her dressing room
"Just in my dressing room at work, I’m feeling anxious and scared," she said.
"I hope everyone out there is staying safe.
"Just be kind to everyone – we’ll get through it.
"Just feeling really flat today. Stay safe."