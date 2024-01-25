The new book, Mia Megastar, will be published by Penguin Books. Instagram

Penguin Books has released the blurb for the new book which gives a little more insight into the character.

"This will be easy. My life is pretty interesting and amazing."

"I'm the only kid in my class who lives above a shop. And not just any shop – everyone knows Costa's is the best place for fresh fruit and pastries and dips and bread."

"We saw the play Leaving . . . and it's all I can think about."

"The lights, the heavy red velvet curtains, the music, but mostly the sad girl with tears streaming down her face as she waves goodbye to her best friend."

"I want to be her. The girl in the play. I want to be up there on the stage with the lights and the curtains and the music."

The story follows Mia starting a drama club with her friends at school and aspiring to be an actress, just like Ada. You can pre-order Mia Megastar on Booktopia here! Ships on the 4th of June.

